You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Starmer on Corbyn suspension: There's no need for civil war



Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has said "there's no need for a civil war" following the decision to suspend former leader Jeremy Corbyn. The politician said he never wants the Labour Party and.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:24 Published 3 weeks ago Jeremy Corbyn vows to contest Labour Party suspension after anti-Semitism findings



Jeremy Corbyn says he will contest the decision to suspend him from Labourafter a human rights watchdog found the party under his leadership brokeequality laws in its handling of anti-Semitism. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:30 Published 3 weeks ago Starmer defends Corbyn suspension



Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has defended the decision to suspend Jeremy Corbyn from the party pending an investigation over comments he made about anti-Semitism within Labour. Report by Etemadil... Credit: ODN Duration: 00:49 Published 3 weeks ago