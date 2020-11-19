Global  
 

Pelosi wins bid to lead Democrats in US House

Thursday, 19 November 2020
Pelosi wins bid to lead Democrats in US HouseShares US Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday chose House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to lead the party into the Joe Biden era and preside over their narrow House majority as the most powerful person in Congress. The 80-year-old Pelosi - the highest-ranking woman in US congressional history and outgoing President Donald Trump's chief nemesis on Capitol Hill - ran unopposed for the top job. She was nominated in a virtual leadership election, the first of its kind as the nation grapples with the coronavirus pandemic....
In Blow To Progressives House Democrats Back Pelosi

 This week the House of Representatives returned to Washington for the first time since the election. According to CNN, another election was at the top of their agenda: Speaker of the House. House Democratic leadership elections will be Wednesday and Thursday. They are likely to see the 117th Congress...

Rep. Adam Schiff: Trump fired election security official because he "wasn't toeing the president's line" on voter fraud

 House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff is criticizing President Trump's decision to fire the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
CBS News
Pelosi is re-elected as House Speaker

Pelosi is re-elected as House Speaker

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to keep House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in her job for another two years, despite the Nov. 3 elections in which the party lost seats to Republicans.

Pelosi suggests serving final two years as Speaker

 House Democrats nominated Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday as the speaker to lead them into Joe Biden's presidency, and shortly afterward she seemed to suggest that this would be her final term.
USATODAY.com

House Democrats back Nancy Pelosi for Speaker

 Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi appears poised for a fourth term as Speaker of the House after her Democratic colleagues re-nominated her to the position.
CBS News

Kevin McCarthy, the House Minority Leader, Doesn't Think Trump Is Going Away

 The California Republican believes his party's victories in 2020 came thanks to the president, not in spite of him: "He brought turnout."
NYTimes.com

Biden approaches 80 million votes in historic victory

 President-elect Joe Biden's winning tally is approaching a record 80 million votes as Democratic bastions continue to count ballots and the 2020 election continues.
WorldNews
Recounts unlikely to change Trump election loss

Recounts unlikely to change Trump election loss

President Donald Trump's attempts to cling to power appeared more tenuous than ever on Wednesday as election officials in Georgia and Wisconsin said recounts were not likely to change the election outcome in those states.

Biden transition: GOP increasingly accepts Trump's defeat — but not in public

 United States President-elect Joe Biden's winning tally is approaching a record 80 million votes as Democratic bastions continue to count ballots and the 2020 election continues.
New Zealand Herald

Georgia GOP Senator David Perdue refuses to debate during runoff campaign

 As the candidates in Georgia's two Senate races campaign for their January 5th runoffs, Democrat Jon Ossoff is calling out his opponent, Republican incumbent David Perdue, for refusing to debate.
CBS News

Chief Of Staff Meadows: Shutdown May Be Unavoidable

Chief Of Staff Meadows: Shutdown May Be Unavoidable

White House Chief of Staff Meadows said Wednesday he "can't guarantee" the federal government will avoid a shutdown in December. Both parties are still negotiating and attempting to bridge policy divisions. The Trump administration and Congress must approve a dozen spending bills to fund most government agencies by December 11.

Key COVID relief programs set to expire without deal on new bill

 Programs intended to help people who have lost their jobs are set to expire unless Congress reaches a deal.
CBS News

House Democrat says Congress has few options to help Biden's transition to power

 More than a week after President-elect Joe Biden was projected to win the 2020 election, Democratic lawmakers are still pushing the federal government to provide resources for the transition.
CBS News

Anand Sharma sticks to Cong's original stand on RCEP as party appears to take U-turn

 The infighting in the Congress has once again come to the fore with Rajya Sabha MP and former Union minister Anand Sharma's remark on Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.
IndiaTimes

Arizona Gov: Let election challenges 'play out'

 Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said he believed Arizona's election systems are among the best in the nation but would wait until any court challenges play out before certifying results.
USATODAY.com

It's Donald Trump vs. democracy. Which side are you on?

 If there was any ever doubt, by now it should be clear: This is Donald Trump vs. Democracy. Amid the final flurry of conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.
WorldNews

Sen. Lindsey Graham Says Kamala Fist Bump Is a Good Omen

 Sen. Lindsey Graham says his fist bump with VP-elect Kamala Harris oughta prove he won't treat the incoming administration as enemies.
TMZ.com

6 lawmakers in 5 days: New COVID-19 infections put spotlight on Congress' loose guidelines

 The batch of new infections has thrust a spotlight on Congress' efforts to curtail the pandemic both across the nation and inside its own walls on Capitol Hill.
USATODAY.com

Sen. Grassley, 87, says he tested positive for coronavirus

 Sen. Charles Grassley, 87, says he tested positive for coronavirus on November 18, 2020.
WorldNews

Facebook, Twitter CEOs testify on content moderation practices

 Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey were back on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, where they faced questions from lawmakers about their role in the 2020 presidential election.
CBS News

Pelosi slams Facebook over election misinformation

Pelosi slams Facebook over election misinformation

U.S. House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that Facebook has been 'part of the problem' when it comes to election-related misinformation.

The Georgia State House, Democrats select a House minority leader from Macon

The Georgia State House, Democrats select a House minority leader from Macon

James Beverly is the new minority leader of the Georgia State House of Representatives

The End Of Pelosi?

The End Of Pelosi?

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) could face a tough road ahead of her following the 2020 election where Democrats held onto their slim majority in the House Of Representatives.

Sky News

