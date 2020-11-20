Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni Chatrath expecting second child? See viral baby bump pics
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Recently, on Karwa Chauth, Kapil's close friend Bharti had gone live on Instagram and at the end of the video, we saw a glimpse of Ginni with a baby bump.
Recently, on Karwa Chauth, Kapil's close friend Bharti had gone live on Instagram and at the end of the video, we saw a glimpse of Ginni with a baby bump.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources