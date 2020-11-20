COVID-19 outbreaks at US mink farms raise alarm after mutant strain spreads to humans in Denmark
Coronavirus outbreaks have been reported in Wisconsin, Utah and Michigan mink farms. Environmental groups call on Oregon to act.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Denmark Scandinavian country
Coronavirus: Denmark's agriculture minister resigns over illegal order to cull mink
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:34Published
EV charging network ChargePoint adds Apple CarPlay supportYour car’s infotainment screen will show information about nearby chargers and help you get to them. | Image: ChargePoint
EV charging network..
The Verge
Gareth Southgate sets sights on Euro 2020 clash with Scotland
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
Coronavirus Subfamily of viruses in the family Coronaviridae
Hancock: Coronavirus restrictions still in place at Christmas
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published
Rural hospitals ravaged by surging coronavirus casesCoronavirus hospitalizations nationwide are up more than 100% in the last month. Rural hospitals, in particular, are at a tipping point. Carter Evans reports..
CBS News
'Wonder Woman 1984' To Release On Streaming
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41Published
Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States
President Trump is seeking a recount in two Wisconsin counties, but what he's really doing is preparing for a lawsuit.By pursuing the recount, Trump has given himself a vehicle for a lawsuit that would likely go before a judge by early December.
USATODAY.com
US election: Donald Trump pays millions for big state vote recountDonald Trump has shared a false graph appearing to show Joe Biden receiving a "dump" of votes in Wisconsin that pushed the Democratic candidate into the lead, as..
New Zealand Herald
Wisconsin panel to order recount Trump wants in two large countiesDecision came at end of long, bitter meeting. The partisan fighting likely foreshadows the battle that lies ahead in Wisconsin and elsewhere.
CBS News
Michigan State of the United States of America
Campaign not at Trump meeting with MI lawmakers -McEnany
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:48Published
Michigan lawmakers meet with Trump as he continues to fight election resultsPresident Trump is meeting with several Michigan Republican lawmakers as the state move towards certifying its election results, showing President-elect Joe..
CBS News
Biden legal advisor: Trump's MI challenge 'abuse of office'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:11Published
'Certify the results!' -activists to MI lawmaker
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:41Published
What We Know About Trump's Election Meeting with Michigan OfficialsTwo of the state’s leading Republicans are headed to the White House on Friday, as the president continues his efforts to subvert the election results in their..
NYTimes.com
Utah State of the United States of America
COVID-19 patient thanks medical staff by playing violinGrover Wilhelmsen, who was being treated for the coronavirus at a Utah hospital, thanked the medical team by playing a violin from his bed in the intensive care..
CBS News
Virus surges complicate the distribution of scarce COVID-19 treatmentsPhoto by John Moore / Getty Images
States just got their first shipments of an antibody treatment that could help prevent patients from developing the..
The Verge
Intubated Covid patient plays violin to thank Utah hospital staffThis music teacher shows his appreciation, while intubated, for those who cared for him.
BBC News
Oregon State of the United States of America
Drug decriminalization in Oregon could be a step toward better public healthPhoto by ANKUR DHOLAKIA/AFP via Getty Images
A few weeks ago, Oregon voters passed Ballot Measure 110, the Drug Decriminalization and Addiction..
The Verge
A 'dangerous situation': COVID-19 deaths surge
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 03:01Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources