Ethiopia government forces close in on Tigray capital after ultimatum

Deutsche Welle Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
The Ethiopian government said it has surrounded Tigray's regional capital, but the dissident TPLF has denied the reports. The three-week conflict has destabilized both Ethiopia and the wider region.
 The capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region will be surrounded with tanks and potentially shelled, a spokesman for the federal military said on Sunday, amid warnings that civilians in the mountainous city should flee. David Doyle reports.

