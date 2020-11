Ethiopia says Tigray forces destroyed Axum airport

Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Nairobi - Forces of Ethiopia 's Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) have destroyed an airport in the ancient town of Axum, state-affiliated media said on Monday, after advancing federal troops gave them a 72-hour ultimatum to surrender. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has told the TPLF, which had been ruling the mountainous northern zone of 5 million people, to lay down arms by Wednesday or face a final assault on the regional capital Mekelle. TPLF leader Debretsion Gebremichael told Reuters that threat was a cover for government forces to regroup after what he described as defeats on three fronts. There was no immediate response from...