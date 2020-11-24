NYC's First African American Mayor, David Dinkins, Has Died
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 (
22 minutes ago) The New York Police Department says initial indications were that he died of natural causes
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Former New York Mayor dies
The former first African American Mayor of New York has died at the age of 93.
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:20 Published 21 minutes ago
Former NYC Mayor David Dinkins Dies
New York City's first Black mayor broke barriers and left a mark on the city that will be left for generations to come. CBS2's Marcia Kramer has a look back on his life and legacy.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 05:13 Published 2 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
David Dinkins, NYC's first African American mayor, dies at 93
Former New York City Mayor David Dinkins, the city's first African American mayor, has died at age 93.
Upworthy
6 hours ago
First African-American mayor of New York David Dinkins dies aged 93
David Dinkins, who broke barriers as New York City’s first African-American mayor, has died at the age of 93.
Belfast Telegraph
6 hours ago
David Dinkins, New York City's 1st Black mayor, dies at 93
David Dinkins, who broke barriers as New York City's first African-American mayor, but was doomed to a single term by a soaring murder rate, stubborn...
CBC.ca
6 hours ago Also reported by •
Upworthy • HNGN • CBS News