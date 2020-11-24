Christmas COVID rules will allow three households to gather together - government source

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources England to enter strengthened three-tier system



England will enter a tougher three-tiered system of local coronavirusrestrictions when the national lockdown ends on December 2, Downing Street hassaid. Boris Johnson is expected to detail his plan for.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30 Published 3 days ago Check out what could be the UK's most festive house



Check out what could be the UK's most festive house - a movie-themed wonderland featuring characters from iconic Christmas films.Paul and Michael Fenning took a whole week to deck their halls and the.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:23 Published 5 days ago Lorraine Kelly Slams Government Over Rumoured Christmas Covid Plans



Lorraine Kelly Slams Government Over Rumoured Christmas Covid Plans Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO Duration: 00:28 Published 5 days ago

Related news from verified sources Plans to lift Covid rules at Christmas are 'reckless' The Government is considering a plan which would lift the ban on mixing households, and on indoor gatherings, for five days

Staffordshire Newsletter 3 days ago



