Christmas COVID rules will allow three households to gather together - government source

Sky News Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Three households will be able to meet together over Christmas under plans being discussed by all four nations of the UK, according to a government source.
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: PM working on short ease of Covid rules for Christmas

PM working on short ease of Covid rules for Christmas 01:29

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the government is working on a "special time-limited" ease of Covid restrictions for Christmas. While admitting the festive period "will not be normal", he said people across the UK would be allowed an opportunity to spend Christmas with their loved ones....

