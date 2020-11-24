Christmas COVID rules will allow three households to gather together - government source

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the government is working on a "special time-limited" ease of Covid restrictions for Christmas.
While admitting the festive period "will not be normal", he said people across the UK would be allowed an opportunity to spend Christmas with their loved ones....
England will enter a tougher three-tiered system of local coronavirusrestrictions when the national lockdown ends on December 2, Downing Street hassaid. Boris Johnson is expected to detail his plan for..
