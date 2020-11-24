Global  
 

Biden picks Janet Yellen to be first woman treasury secretary

WorldNews Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Biden picks Janet Yellen to be first woman treasury secretaryPresident-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr plans to name Janet L. Yellen as treasury secretary, a nomination that would put a woman in charge of the treasury for the first time in its 231-year history. The expected appointment came as Biden moved to fill other top cabinet roles, selecting Alejandro Mayorkas as the...
News video: Who Is Janet Yellen?

Who Is Janet Yellen? 00:51

 Janet Yellen is President-elect Biden's nominee for Treasury Secretary, according to the Wall Street Journal. Here's a look at her career so far.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Biden announces key Cabinet picks, including historic firsts

 Flexing diplomatic muscle, President-elect Biden has introduced six members of his foreign policy and national security teams. Nikole Killion reports.
CBS News

Biden says his team is already talking with the Trump administration

 The president-elect said talks are already underway, after the GSA gave the green light.
CBS News

Pentagon begins transition to Biden administration

 The official managing the Pentagon's transition work with President-elect Joe Biden's landing team said that the first meeting was held virtually on Tuesday..
USATODAY.com

Trump administration allows Biden transition to begin

 More than two weeks after the 2020 election was projected for President-elect Joe Biden, the Trump administration is allowing the official transition process to..
CBS News
Vaccines, Biden drive Dow, S&P to record highs [Video]

Vaccines, Biden drive Dow, S&P to record highs

U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday and the Dow breached the 30,000 level for the first time, as investors anticipated a 2021 economic recovery thanks to coronavirus vaccine progress and the formal clearance for President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House. Conway G. Gittens reports.

As Treasury chief, Yellen may be a calming influence in a Washington split over stimulus and everything else

 Janet Yellen, President-elect Biden's pick for Treasury secretary, is a centrist could bridge the divide in Washington over stimulus, other issues
USATODAY.com
Why Elizabeth Warren Will Never Be Treasury Secretary [Video]

Why Elizabeth Warren Will Never Be Treasury Secretary

Massachusetts senator and failed Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren lobbied Joe Biden to become his treasury secretary. In a humiliating snub heard around the political world Biden chose former FED chair Janet Yellen over Warren as his Treasury Secretary. Chris Cillizza of CNN said there are several reasons Warren will never be America's Treasury Secretary. Warren in the Cabinet would allow Mass. GOP Gov. Charlie Baker to appoint a temporary replacement for her in the Senate.

Global Stocks Rise As Trump Authorizes Transition [Video]

Global Stocks Rise As Trump Authorizes Transition

On Tuesday, global stocks jumped after Donald Trump authorized President-elect Joe Biden's presidential transition process to begin. On Monday, Trump took a significant step toward acknowledging the election result. However, Business Insider reports, he is still convinced he and his allies can continue to contest the outcome. Another key factor driving the boost is Biden's planned nomination for former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary.

Asian shares mostly rise on virus vaccine, Yellen hopes

 TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday, encouraged by news on the development of coronavirus vaccines and more assurance for a transition of..
WorldNews

Joe Biden introduces his foreign policy and national security team

 President-elect Joe Biden held a press event in Wilmington, Delaware, to introduce key members of his future administration: Antony Blinken, his nominee for..
CBS News
Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines [Video]

Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines

The president-elect's transition team shared his picks on Monday.

Biden Nominates Cuban-Born Lawyer to Lead Homeland Security Dept.

 Alejandro N. Mayorkas, a former deputy homeland security secretary, would be tasked with restoring faith in a department that carried out the Trump immigration..
NYTimes.com

Why Jim Cramer Likes Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary [Video]

Why Jim Cramer Likes Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary

Jim Cramer weighs in on Biden's reported pick for Treasury secretary.

First Black cardinal seeks common ground with Biden [Video]

First Black cardinal seeks common ground with Biden

Wilton Gregory, the archbishop of Washington, DC who this week will become the first African American cardinal, said on Tuesday (November 24) that he want to find common ground with the incoming U.S...

President-Elect Joe Biden Introduces First Cabinet Picks [Video]

President-Elect Joe Biden Introduces First Cabinet Picks

Natalie Brand reports this comes as the Trump administration has signed off on letting the formal transition process begin.

Donald Trump virtually concedes defeat, agrees to Joe Biden transition

 US President Donald Trump has virtually conceded defeat to Joe Biden agreeing to begin the transition to the Democrat's administration while also making claims...
Mid-Day Also reported by •WorldNewsNewsy

Approval for transition gives Biden team access to resources

 WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government is set to begin working with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team now that the head of the General Services...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •WorldNews

Urgent National Security Matters Await Pres.-Elect Joe Biden

Urgent National Security Matters Await Pres.-Elect Joe Biden Watch VideoPresident-elect Joe Biden will inherit a host of urgent national security matters come Jan. 20. And some former Trump administration officials say the...
Newsy