Biden picks Janet Yellen to be first woman treasury secretary
President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr plans to name Janet L. Yellen as treasury secretary, a nomination that would put a woman in charge of the treasury for the first time in its 231-year history. The expected appointment came as Biden moved to fill other top cabinet roles, selecting Alejandro Mayorkas as the...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Biden announces key Cabinet picks, including historic firstsFlexing diplomatic muscle, President-elect Biden has introduced six members of his foreign policy and national security teams. Nikole Killion reports.
CBS News
Biden says his team is already talking with the Trump administrationThe president-elect said talks are already underway, after the GSA gave the green light.
CBS News
Pentagon begins transition to Biden administrationThe official managing the Pentagon's transition work with President-elect Joe Biden's landing team said that the first meeting was held virtually on Tuesday..
USATODAY.com
Trump administration allows Biden transition to beginMore than two weeks after the 2020 election was projected for President-elect Joe Biden, the Trump administration is allowing the official transition process to..
CBS News
Vaccines, Biden drive Dow, S&P to record highs
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:00Published
Janet Yellen American economist, professor, and 15th Chairwoman of the US Federal Reserve
As Treasury chief, Yellen may be a calming influence in a Washington split over stimulus and everything elseJanet Yellen, President-elect Biden's pick for Treasury secretary, is a centrist could bridge the divide in Washington over stimulus, other issues
USATODAY.com
Why Elizabeth Warren Will Never Be Treasury Secretary
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published
Global Stocks Rise As Trump Authorizes Transition
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:30Published
Asian shares mostly rise on virus vaccine, Yellen hopesTOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday, encouraged by news on the development of coronavirus vaccines and more assurance for a transition of..
WorldNews
Alejandro Mayorkas Cuban-American lawyer
Joe Biden introduces his foreign policy and national security teamPresident-elect Joe Biden held a press event in Wilmington, Delaware, to introduce key members of his future administration: Antony Blinken, his nominee for..
CBS News
Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:28Published
Biden Nominates Cuban-Born Lawyer to Lead Homeland Security Dept.Alejandro N. Mayorkas, a former deputy homeland security secretary, would be tasked with restoring faith in a department that carried out the Trump immigration..
NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources