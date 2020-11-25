Reports: Trump eyes pardon for former aide Michael Flynn
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI over his Russian contacts, and was a key subject of the investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. A pardon would prevent Flynn's case from proceeding in court.
Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI over his Russian contacts, and was a key subject of the investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. A pardon would prevent Flynn's case from proceeding in court.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources