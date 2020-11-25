Global  
 

Reports: Trump eyes pardon for former aide Michael Flynn

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI over his Russian contacts, and was a key subject of the investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. A pardon would prevent Flynn's case from proceeding in court.
