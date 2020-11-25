Reports: Trump eyes pardon for former aide Michael Flynn

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Who Will President Trump Pardon Before He Leaves Office?



It’s time to speculate who outgoing President Trump will pardon before he leaves office. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:15 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Reports: Trump Plans to Pardon Former Aide Michael Flynn President Donald Trump plans to pardon his former national security adviser Michael Flynn who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the investigation...

Newsmax 3 hours ago



