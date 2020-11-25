NFL postpones Thanksgiving Ravens-Steelers game to Sunday due to COVID-19 concerns
The NFL's Thanksgiving plate just got a little lighter, as the league postponed the game between the Ravens and Steelers due to COVID-19 concerns.
