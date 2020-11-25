Global  
 

NFL postpones Thanksgiving Ravens-Steelers game to Sunday due to COVID-19 concerns

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 25 November 2020
The NFL's Thanksgiving plate just got a little lighter, as the league postponed the game between the Ravens and Steelers due to COVID-19 concerns.
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: COVID-19 In NFL: Multiple Coronavirus Cases Reported By Baltimore Ravens Ahead Of Thanksgiving Game Against Pittsburgh Steelers

COVID-19 In NFL: Multiple Coronavirus Cases Reported By Baltimore Ravens Ahead Of Thanksgiving Game Against Pittsburgh Steelers 00:30

 The Baltimore Ravens, who play the Steelers on Thanksgiving, say multiple members of the organization have tested positive for coronavirus.

Two Baltimore Ravens players test positive for COVID-19

 The team has a short week and is scheduled to play the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday.
NFL fines Steelers and Raiders for mask violations [Video]

NFL fines Steelers and Raiders for mask violations

Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders face fines and penalties for violations of the NFL's face mask policy

Bucs mindful of pandemic after Steelers-Titans postponement [Video]

Bucs mindful of pandemic after Steelers-Titans postponement

Bucs mindful of pandemic after Steelers-Titans postponement

Marshawn Lynch Goes Feast Mode, Hands Out Turkeys In Hawaii

 How do you get 200 turkeys to people in need in Hawaii? HAND 'EM TO MARSHAWN! The ex-NFL star grabbed his Beast Mode shorts, some PPE and a few friends -- and..
First all-Black officiating crew makes NFL history [Video]

First all-Black officiating crew makes NFL history

Referee Jerome Boger leads the first ever all-Black officiating crew to take charge of an NFL Game.

Derek Carr is the king of the audacious audibles in 2020

 A byproduct of the NFL playing its games in front of few, if any, fans because of the novel coronavirus is that viewers can hear loud and clear all the..
Derrick Henry, Titans deal Ravens more misery with overtime win

 The Ravens were intent on avenging their stunning playoff loss from last season, but Derrick Henry and the Titans dealt them more heartbreak instead.
The NFL Pro Bowl will be hosted in Madden this season

 The Verge’s resident Ravens fan, Taylor Lyles, forced me to use this screenshot

Last month, the National Football League announced it would cancel..
