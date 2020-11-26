Global  
 

Former PM of Sudan Sadiq Mahdi dies of COVID-19

Thursday, 26 November 2020
Former PM of Sudan Sadiq Mahdi dies of COVID-19Read full article ANI25 November 2020, 8:02 pm·1-min read Former Sudanese Prime Minister and the head of the opposition National Umma Party, Sadiq Mahdi. Khartoum [Sudan], November 26 (ANI): Former Sudanese Prime Minister and the head of the opposition National Umma Party, Sadiq Mahdi, has...
