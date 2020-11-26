Former PM of Sudan Sadiq Mahdi dies of COVID-19

Ethiopians cross to Sudan to flee fighting in northern Tigray region



Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, last year's Nobel Peace Prize winner, on Sunday gave the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) 72 hours to surrender -- an ultimatum rejected by the leader of the dissident region, who has said his people are "ready to die" for their homeland.

