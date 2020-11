You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NHS to trial blood test that could detect over 50 cancers



A blood test that may be able to detect more than 50 types of cancer will be piloted by the NHS. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:48 Published 2 hours ago Retinas: New potential clues in diagnosing, treating Alzheimer's



A study led by the Cedars-Sinai Department of Neurosurgery has identified certain regions in the retina - the lining found in the back of the eye - that are more affected by Alzheimer's disease than.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11 Published 1 week ago What types of coronavirus test are available?



What types of coronavirus test are available? PA Media takes a closer look atthe differences. Some tests can find out if a person is currently infected,while others determine if they have been in the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:23 Published 2 weeks ago