The 51-year old actor has been dating 29-year old literary manager Molly Hurwitz since 2018. Earlier, Molly had revealed that the two were dating in a...

Matthew Perry is engaged!: 'I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet' Matthew Perry is having a better 2020 than most of us – she said yes! The "Friends" star revealed to People he proposed to girlfriend Molly Hurwitz.

USATODAY.com 8 hours ago