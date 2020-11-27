1st ODI: Aaron Finch, Steve Smith centuries boost Australia to 374/6 vs India in Sydney
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Aaron Finch blasted his 17th century and Steve Smith hit his ton of just 62 balls as Australia raked up a massive 374/5 in the Sydney ODI vs India.
Aaron Finch blasted his 17th century and Steve Smith hit his ton of just 62 balls as Australia raked up a massive 374/5 in the Sydney ODI vs India.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources