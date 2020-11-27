Global  
 

1st ODI: Aaron Finch, Steve Smith centuries boost Australia to 374/6 vs India in Sydney

Friday, 27 November 2020
Aaron Finch blasted his 17th century and Steve Smith hit his ton of just 62 balls as Australia raked up a massive 374/5 in the Sydney ODI vs India.
 Finch says the middle order batsman is best ODI player of all time, but Aussies will go after him rather than seek to contain

1st ODI: Australia opt to bat vs India in Sydney, Steve Smith back

 Australia chose to bat against Virat Kohli's Indian cricket team in the 1st ODI in Sydney with Steve Smith coming back into the team.
DNA

1st ODI: Aaron Finch blasts 17th century, Steve Smith hits aggressive fifty

 Aaron Finch blasted his 17th century and he was well supported by Steve Smith as Australia raced to a big total in the Sydney ODI vs India.
DNA

1st ODI: Aaron Finch goes past 5000 runs in clash vs India in Sydney

 Aaron Finch became the second quickest Australian to reach 5000 ODI runs as Australia made a good start against India in the first ODI in Sydney.
DNA