Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Steve Smith masterclass gives Australia unassailable series lead vs India with commanding win in Sydney

DNA Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Steve Smith's brilliant batting and fielding helped Australia win the second ODI in Sydney and take an unassailable lead in the series vs India.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Ind-Aus series: 'Sanju Samson has long way to go', says Sreesanth

Ind-Aus series: 'Sanju Samson has long way to go', says Sreesanth 02:29

 Cricketer S Sreesanth is back in the game after seven years of long-ban. He was banned from cricket for alleged spot-fixing during the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Indian pacer will take part in the Kerala Cricket Association's (KCA) President's Cup T20 tournament. Speaking to ANI, Sreesanth...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Cannot rely on luck, have to win every game,' says RR Skipper Steve Smith [Video]

'Cannot rely on luck, have to win every game,' says RR Skipper Steve Smith

Rajasthan Royals Skipper Steve Smith praised Jos Buttler's batting and said that the main aim was to keep him on the strike. Smith said, "The wicket was a bit stoppy, so we were trying to get ourselves..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:17Published
'Plan was to get two points,' says Steve Smith after 7-wicket triumph over CSK [Video]

'Plan was to get two points,' says Steve Smith after 7-wicket triumph over CSK

After seven-wicket triumph over Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith said that the main plan was to get the two points. With this win, Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals has..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:55Published
IPL 2020: 'Need to win last five games', says Steve Smith after loss [Video]

IPL 2020: 'Need to win last five games', says Steve Smith after loss

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets on October 17. The captain of Rajasthan Royals, Steve Smith said that he is disappointed with the team's performance in last over While..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published