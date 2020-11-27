Global  
 

Iran's top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh assassinated near Tehran

BBC News Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, dubbed the "father of the Iranian bomb", was targeted near the capital Tehran.
