Iran's top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh assassinated near Tehran
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, dubbed the "father of the Iranian bomb", was targeted near the capital Tehran.
Tehran Capital and the largest city of Iran
Iran swaps jailed Australian academic for three IraniansTEHRAN: Iran has released Australian-British academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert, who was serving a 10-year prison sentence for spying, in exchange for three Iranians,..
WorldNews
No limit to where Iran can defend itself, Guards sayTEHRAN — Iran's Revolutionary Guards are not tied to "a specific geographical area" in defending the "vital interests" of the Islamic republic, its commander..
WorldNews
Iran vows "quick" return to nuclear deal if Biden drops sanctionsTehran's return to commitments under the 2015 agreement "can be done automatically," without negotiations, the foreign minister says, if Trump's sanctions are..
CBS News
Iran says to return to nuclear commitments if US sanctions liftedTEHERAN (AFP, REUTERS) - Iran will "automatically" return to its nuclear commitments if US President-elect Joe Biden lifts sanctions imposed over the past two..
WorldNews
Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi
