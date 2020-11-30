Kuwait condemns assassination of Iran nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

Iran mourns slain nuclear scientist A top advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader has warned that those responsible for killing one of the country's top nuclear scientists would face a "calculated and decisive" response. Tehran blames Israel..

Iran suspects opposition and Israel for death Iran called the assassination of one of its top nuclear scientists "complicated", with a senior official saying on Monday that an opposition group as well as Israel were behind last weeks killing. ..

Iran’s President Rouhani Vows to Avenge Assassination of Top Nuclear Scientist, Accuses Israel of the Attack Following the death and suspected assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, President Hassan Rouhani of Iran vowed that there would be...

Israel blamed for assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh Iran blamed Israel for the killing of one of its top Iranian nuclear scientists in an assassination near Tehran on Friday that threatens...

