Kuwait condemns assassination of Iran nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

MENAFN.com Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Foreign Ministry expressed its condemnation of the Iranian nuclear scientist Mo...
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Published
News video: Iran vows vengeance over top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizade's killing

Iran vows vengeance over top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizade's killing 01:35

 Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif says there are 'serious indications of [an] Israeli role' in the death of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was shot dead on FridayView on euronews

Iran suspects opposition and Israel for death [Video]

Iran suspects opposition and Israel for death

Iran called the assassination of one of its top nuclear scientists "complicated", with a senior official saying on Monday that an opposition group as well as Israel were behind last weeks killing. ..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published
Iran mourns slain nuclear scientist [Video]

Iran mourns slain nuclear scientist

A top advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader has warned that those responsible for killing one of the country's top nuclear scientists would face a "calculated and decisive" response. Tehran blames Israel..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:20Published
Rouhani accuses ‘mercenary’ Israel of killing top Iran scientist [Video]

Rouhani accuses ‘mercenary’ Israel of killing top Iran scientist

Iranian president accuses Israel of assassinating high-ranking nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:50Published

Iran’s President Rouhani Vows to Avenge Assassination of Top Nuclear Scientist, Accuses Israel of the Attack

Iran’s President Rouhani Vows to Avenge Assassination of Top Nuclear Scientist, Accuses Israel of the Attack Following the death and suspected assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, President Hassan Rouhani of Iran vowed that there would be...
HNGN

Israel blamed for assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

 Iran blamed Israel for the killing of one of its top Iranian nuclear scientists in an assassination near Tehran on Friday that threatens...
Upworthy

‘Criminal act’: Ex-CIA chief urges Iran to wait on ‘return of responsible US leaders’ before reacting to nuclear scientist killing

‘Criminal act’: Ex-CIA chief urges Iran to wait on ‘return of responsible US leaders’ before reacting to nuclear scientist killing Former CIA Director John Brennan has commented on the killing of a top Iranian nuclear scientist by urging Tehran to wait for “return of responsible American...
WorldNews