You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tony Hsieh, former Zappos CEO, passes away at 46



Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh has passed away. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 03:49 Published 9 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Tony Hsieh, key figure in downtown Las Vegas revitalization, dies at age 46 Tony Hsieh, the former chief executive of Zappos who pumped a fortune into downtown Las Vegas and became the face of its revitalization,...

Upworthy 11 hours ago