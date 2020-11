💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Darth Vader Fictional character in the Star Wars franchise You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sean Connery, the Original Bond, passes away aged 90 | Oneindia News



Sean Connery who immortalised James Bond on screen for seven iconic movies has died aged 90. The Scottish actor was knighted in 2000 and won an oscar for his supporting role as an Irish cop in the.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:23 Published on October 31, 2020

Related news from verified sources Darth Vader actor and Green Cross Code Man David Prowse dies Actor David Prowse, the man who donned the iconic Darth Vader suit in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died aged 85.

Sky News 23 minutes ago