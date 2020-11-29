Global  
 

U.K. Secures Two Million More Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine

WorldNews Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
U.K. Secures Two Million More Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 VaccineBritain has secured two million doses of Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, to be available in Europe as early as the spring, the government said on Sunday, in addition to the 5 million doses it secured from the U.S. company two weeks ago. The new deal came a day after...
