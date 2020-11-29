US reports several explosions heard in Eritrea's capital
NAIROBI, Kenya — The U.S. Embassy in Eritrea says six explosions were heard Saturday night in the capital, Asmara. It follows an embassy report of another "loud noise, possibly an explosion" in the city on Friday, nearly two weeks after the government of neighboring Ethiopia's defiant Tigray...
|
|
