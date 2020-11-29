Global  
 

US reports several explosions heard in Eritrea's capital

WorldNews Sunday, 29 November 2020
US reports several explosions heard in Eritrea's capitalNAIROBI, Kenya — The U.S. Embassy in Eritrea says six explosions were heard Saturday night in the capital, Asmara. It follows an embassy report of another "loud noise, possibly an explosion" in the city on Friday, nearly two weeks after the government of neighboring Ethiopia's defiant Tigray...
0
