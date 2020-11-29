Biden gains 87 votes in Trump's $3M Wisconsin recount as Dane County wraps up review. President plans lawsuit.
Biden netted 132 votes in Milwaukee County and Trump netted 45 votes in Dane County. Taken together, that increased Biden's statewide lead to 21,695.
