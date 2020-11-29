Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden gains 87 votes in Trump's $3M Wisconsin recount as Dane County wraps up review. President plans lawsuit.

USATODAY.com Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Biden netted 132 votes in Milwaukee County and Trump netted 45 votes in Dane County. Taken together, that increased Biden's statewide lead to 21,695.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Wisconsin county recount boosts Biden's margin

Wisconsin county recount boosts Biden's margin 01:02

 President Donald Trump's election campaign demanded recounts in two of Wisconsin's most populous and Democratic-leaning counties. Joe Biden ended up gaining votes. This report produced by Jonah Green.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Three major developments in President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House

 Here is what you need to know about President-elect Joe Biden's ongoing transition to power.
USATODAY.com

Politics updates: Ex-US military chief fears Iran scientists' assassination hurts Biden's diplomatic hopes

 Retired senior military officials Michael Mullen and William McRaven worry the assassination of an Iranian nuclear scientist will heighten tensions.
USATODAY.com
Iran mourns slain nuclear scientist [Video]

Iran mourns slain nuclear scientist

A top advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader has warned that those responsible for killing one of the country's top nuclear scientists would face a "calculated and decisive" response. Tehran blames Israel for the attack. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:20Published

Progressives are pushing for a bold Biden agenda. They might have to work around Congress to do it.

 As control in the Senate is in limbo, progressives are focusing on Biden's Cabinet appointments to make the most impact for their policies.
USATODAY.com

Dane County, Wisconsin Dane County, Wisconsin U.S. county in Wisconsin

Recounts unlikely to change Trump election loss [Video]

Recounts unlikely to change Trump election loss

President Donald Trump's attempts to cling to power appeared more tenuous than ever on Wednesday as election officials in Georgia and Wisconsin said recounts were not likely to change the election outcome in those states. This report produced by Chris Dignam with legal analysis from Jan Wolfe.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:05Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

President Trump's war on immigration takes on political overtone at Supreme Court

 The president is seeking to exclude undocumented immigrants from census calculations used to apportion House seats, electoral votes and federal funds.
USATODAY.com

Make America incompetent again? Trump wants to ruin our merit-based federal jobs system.

 Trump wants to bring back a corrupt system of political patronage. Congress and Joe Biden must undo this attack on the capability of our government.
USATODAY.com

Biden has white men to thank for putting him in the White House

 While Trump made surprising gains in other demographics, Biden made unexpected gains among white male voters in the election. Here is how he keeps them.
USATODAY.com

Milwaukee County, Wisconsin Milwaukee County, Wisconsin U.S. county in Wisconsin

AP Top Stories November 28 P

 Here's the latest for Friday November 28th: USS Nimitz back in the Middle East; Milwaukee County finishes recount in Wisconsin; Paris reopens department stores;..
USATODAY.com

Milwaukee County presidential recount wraps up with Biden adding to his margin over Trump

 President-elect Joe Biden received a net gain of 132 votes in his margin of victory over President Donald Trump as a result of the recount.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Is Trump Planning A 2024 Campaign Event On Inauguration Day? [Video]

Is Trump Planning A 2024 Campaign Event On Inauguration Day?

The Daily Beast is reporting that Donald Trump is considering hosting a campaign event for a 2024 presidential bid in January. The event might fall on the same day as President-elect Joe Biden's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published
Cindy McCain Under Consideration For UK Ambassador [Video]

Cindy McCain Under Consideration For UK Ambassador

Cindy McCain is under consideration to serve as US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. This is according to a report from The Times of London. McCain is the wife of the late Republican Sen. John McCain..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:28Published
How Trump's Demand That Wisconsin Counties Do A Recount Is Backfiring [Video]

How Trump's Demand That Wisconsin Counties Do A Recount Is Backfiring

President Donald Trump's campaign spent $3 million on a recount that has already backfired spectacularly. According to Business Insider, the outcome of the general election's recount in one Wisconsin..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden's lead increases in Wisconsin's largest county after recount demanded by Trump campaign

 After a recount in Milwaukee County — Wisconsin's largest county — President-elect Joe Biden had a net gain of 132 votes.
Upworthy Also reported by •Jerusalem PostFOXNews.comBusiness InsiderNPR

US election: Donald Trump spends $3 million in Wisconsin recount, gives Joe Biden 132 more votes

US election: Donald Trump spends $3 million in Wisconsin recount, gives Joe Biden 132 more votes Donald Trump spent about $3 million to get vote recounts in Wisconsin, only for the recounts to expand President-elect Joe Biden's lead over him.The recount in...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •NewsmaxBusiness InsiderUpworthy

Biden adds to vote margin over Trump after Milwaukee County recount

 A recount paid for by the Trump campaign of votes cast in Milwaukee County ended on Friday with 132 votes being added to President-elect...
Upworthy Also reported by •NPR