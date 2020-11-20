|
|
District reports 36 new COVID cases and two deaths
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
127 persons recover from coronavirus
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
India's COVID-19 recoveries cross 88 lakh
As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on November 29 reported single-day spike of 41,810 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 496 deaths in the same period..
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:28Published
|
|
India records 41,322 new COVID-19 infections
India on November 28 recorded 41,322 new COVID-19 infections. With this spike, India's total cases rose to 93,51,110. With 485 new deaths, toll mounted to 1,36,200. Currently, the number of total..
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:46Published
Related news from verified sources
|