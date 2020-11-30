Global  
 

New Zealand files 13 safety charges after volcano eruption that killed 22

euronews Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
New Zealand authorities filed safety violation charges on Monday against 10 organisations and three individuals after a volcanic eruption at White Island last year killed 22 people.
 New Zealand's workplace regulator, WorkSafe, has filed charges against 13 parties following an investigation into a volcanic eruption on White Island in 2019 which killed 22 people. Bryan Wood reports.

