Barack Obama endorses rapper Drake to play him in a biopic
Mr Barack Obama has been portrayed several times in movies and television serials. The former United States president has been played by actors such as Parker Sawyers in the biographical romantic drama Southside With You (2016), Devon Terrell in the biographical film Barry (2016) and Kingsley Ben-Adir in the mini-series The Comey Rule...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Barack Obama 44th president of the United States
Biden names all-female senior communications teamRead full article November 29, 2020, 11:58 PM·3 min read US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have prioritized diversity in their..
WorldNews
Obama didn’t deliver for Africa – can Biden prove that black lives matter everywhere?How different is the Biden-Harris administration’s Africa policy going to be from Donald Trump’s, or even Barack Obama’s? Many African people, as well as..
WorldNews
Biden announces all-female communications team
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:17Published
Jennifer Psaki to Be Press Secretary as Biden Names All-Female Communications TeamMs. Psaki, who served in prominent communications roles in the Obama administration, said she saw her job as trying to “rebuild trust.”
NYTimes.com
Drake (musician) Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor
'That is a talented, talented brother': Barack Obama endorses Drake to play him in a biopicIf you've ever thought Drake would make a good Barack Obama, you're not alone. The ex-POTUS name-checked the rapper for the role in an interview.
USATODAY.com
Drake and Adonis Share Sweet Moment in this PhotoDrake is in love ... and it shows. Drizzy posted this super sweet pic of him, asleep on the shoulder of his son, 3-year-old Adonis, and it kinda melts your..
TMZ.com
Lil Wayne Drops No Ceilings 3 featuring Drake, Young Thug and MoreMixtape Wayne returns for the No Ceilings trilogy. On Friday night (Nov. 27) Lil Wayne dropped No Ceilings 3. The mixtape is hosted by DJ Khaled. Over the past..
WorldNews
Drake Says Weeknd Snub Proves Grammys IrrelevantDrake almost finds humor in the Grammys which inexplicably snubbed The Weeknd, essentially saying those little trophies really don't mean crap. Drake said..
TMZ.com
Parker Sawyers
Kingsley Ben-Adir English actor
Devon Terrell
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources