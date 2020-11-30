Global  
 

Barack Obama endorses rapper Drake to play him in a biopic

WorldNews Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Barack Obama endorses rapper Drake to play him in a biopicMr Barack Obama has been portrayed several times in movies and television serials. The former United States president has been played by actors such as Parker Sawyers in the biographical romantic drama Southside With You (2016), Devon Terrell in the biographical film Barry (2016) and Kingsley Ben-Adir in the mini-series The Comey Rule...
Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

