Live politics updates: Pence heads to Tennessee to talk COVID vaccine, 3 ex-presidents say they'll take it

USATODAY.com Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Pence visits Memphis on Thursday to hold a roundtable discussion on distributing a COVID-19 vaccine as case numbers in the U.S. reach new highs.
News video: Prof Van-Tam: I told my mother she must have Covid-19 vaccine

Prof Van-Tam: I told my mother she must have Covid-19 vaccine 00:44

 Professor Jonathan Van-Tam says he has told his 78-year-old mother she musthave the Covid-19 vaccine. The deputy chief medical officer, who said hismother calls him “Jonny”, said he is “very confident” in the Medicines andHealthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) which has approved the jab...

Mike Pence Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States

Trump won't leave graciously, but Pence can and should

 Trump will not be leaving the White House graciously and there are doubts he'll go to Biden's inauguration. But Pence could smooth the way.
USATODAY.com

Pence says vaccine distribution could begin by mid-December

 "We strongly believe the vaccine distribution process could begin as soon as the week of December 14," Pence said.
CBS News

Arizona Governor Ducey Appears to Ignore Call from Trump or Pence While Certifying Election Results

 Republican Arizona Governor Doug Ducey may have ignored a phone call from President...
WorldNews
'Numbers don't lie' - Biden wins GA after recount [Video]

'Numbers don't lie' - Biden wins GA after recount

[NFA] After a painstaking recount, Georgia officials confirmed that President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the battleground state on Nov. 3, further narrowing the president's dubious effort to overturn the election results. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

How the U.C. Campuses Have Managed Covid-19

 Thursday: The University of California’s new president, Dr. Michael Drake, discusses testing and sports.
NYTimes.com
Covid lockdown 'perfect break' for chefs: Gaggan Anand explains at #HTLS2020 [Video]

Covid lockdown 'perfect break' for chefs: Gaggan Anand explains at #HTLS2020

Michelin star chef Gaggan Anand spoke on his Covid lockdown experience on Day 5 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. In a conversation with chef Ritu Dalmia, Anand said that the lockdown was the 'perfect break' for chefs to rediscover 'food, and their cooking'. He said that he was lucky as the pandemic wasn't as severe in Thailand, where he is based. Anand said that given the cooking experiences of people during the lockdown, professional chefs would be seen with more respect. Watch the full video for more.

Tennessee Tennessee State of the United States of America

McConnell chokes up as Sen. Alexander retires [Video]

McConnell chokes up as Sen. Alexander retires

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gave an emotional tribute to his longtime friend and colleague Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN), who then gave a farewell speech on the Senate floor after 18 years of service.

Tennessee baby breaks world record after being born from 27-year-old frozen embryo

 A Tennessee baby born from an embryo frozen for 27 years has set a new known record for the longest-frozen embryo to ever come to birth.
 
USATODAY.com

Health Secretary hails UK decision to approve vaccine [Video]

Health Secretary hails UK decision to approve vaccine

The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Covid-19vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, paving the way for vaccination to start nextweek, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced.

Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine approved for public use in UK [Video]

Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine approved for public use in UK

Vaccine to be made available across UK from next week, says government.

Latin America's poorest hit by economic fallout of COVID-19 [Video]

Latin America's poorest hit by economic fallout of COVID-19

Concerns that remote communities in Latin America could face major challenges accessing coronavirus vaccines.

