Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published 3 days ago Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Selects Tina Flournoy as Her Chief of Staff 01:14 Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Selects Tina Flournoy as Her Chief of Staff. Harris' pick is according to a source with knowledge of the decision. . Flournoy, who is currently chief of staff to former President Bill Clinton. joins at least two other women of color who've secured senior roles...