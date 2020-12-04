UN rights chief tells Belarus to free protesters
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Michelle Bachelet, the former Chilean president, warned the human rights situation in Belarus was "deterioating". She told reporters in Geneva more than 900 protesters faced criminal charges.
Michelle Bachelet, the former Chilean president, warned the human rights situation in Belarus was "deterioating". She told reporters in Geneva more than 900 protesters faced criminal charges.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources