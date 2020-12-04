UN rights chief tells Belarus to free protesters Friday, 4 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Michelle Bachelet, the former Chilean president, warned the human rights situation in Belarus was "deterioating". She told reporters in Geneva more than 900 protesters faced criminal charges. 👓 View full article

