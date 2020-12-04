As The 2020 Election Ends, The Errors From 2016 - WikiLeaks, Afghanistan, Assange, And Hillary - Went Unlearned

Boris Johnson 'excited' to see Covid-19 vaccine rolled out across UK



Boris Johnson said it was “very, very exciting” to meet some of the firstpeople to be vaccinated against coronavirus. Speaking at the vaccinationcentre at Guy’s Hospital in London on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said it wasmoving to talk to Lyn Wheeler, who was the first to receive the vaccine there.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38 Published on December 8, 1852