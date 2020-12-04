Global  
 

As The 2020 Election Ends, The Errors From 2016 - WikiLeaks, Afghanistan, Assange, And Hillary - Went Unlearned

Friday, 4 December 2020
As The 2020 Election Ends, The Errors From 2016 - WikiLeaks, Afghanistan, Assange, And Hillary - Went UnlearnedArticle by WN.com Correspondent Dallas Darling On June 19, 2012, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange walked into the Ecuadorian Embassy in London and claimed political asylum. Assange was wanted not only on a European Arrest Warrant for alleged sexual offenses in Sweden, but also by the United States where he risked prosecution for espionage and treason, among other things, over the Chelsea Manning case. Manning (born Bradley Manning) had culled hundreds of thousands of diplomatic cables and sensitive material concerning the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan which WikiLeaks had published. If the US extradited Assange, he could possibly face the death penalty. The Tell-All Afghan War Diary The Afghan...
