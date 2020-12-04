As The 2020 Election Ends, The Errors From 2016 - WikiLeaks, Afghanistan, Assange, And Hillary - Went Unlearned
Article by WN.com Correspondent Dallas Darling On June 19, 2012, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange walked into the Ecuadorian Embassy in London and claimed political asylum. Assange was wanted not only on a European Arrest Warrant for alleged sexual offenses in Sweden, but also by the United States where he risked prosecution for espionage and treason, among other things, over the Chelsea Manning case. Manning (born Bradley Manning) had culled hundreds of thousands of diplomatic cables and sensitive material concerning the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan which WikiLeaks had published. If the US extradited Assange, he could possibly face the death penalty. The Tell-All Afghan War Diary The Afghan...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Julian Assange Australian editor, publisher, activist and founder of WikiLeaks
WikiLeaks International non-profit organisation publishing secret information, news leaks, and classified media
Silencing dissent: WikiLeaks and the violation of human rightsWikiLeaks has raised fundamental questions about human rights and free speech both in Australia and around the world – and about Australia's place in the..
WorldNews
Ten Years Since WikiLeaks Published the US Diplomatic CablesToday is the tenth anniversary of “Cablegate” when WikiLeaks, leading a group of partner media organisations, began reporting on the contents of hundreds of..
WorldNews
Talk Wasn't Cheap For Fox News, Which Has Just Settled With Seth Rich's Parents
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Afghanistan Landlocked country in South-Central Asia
Study says Afghan civilian casualties up 330% since 2017; mystery illness appears in IndiaAccording to researchers at Brown University, the number of Afghan civilians killed in airstrikes carried out by the U.S. and its allies has risen by 330% since..
CBS News
Civilians killed in airstrikes in Afghanistan soars by more than 300%In 2019 alone, more than two civilians each day were killed in airstrikes by the US or its allies.
BBC News
Kabul reels from spike in targeted killings
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:04Published
India-Afghanistan to sign agreement on Shatoot Dam soon, 2 million Kabul residents to get clean drinking waterNew Delhi has been involved in a number of infrastructure projects in the country, like building Afghan Parliament and road from Delaram to Zaran.
DNA
As the U.S. rushes to the exits two decades after invading Afghanistan, the Taliban surgesKANDAHAR, Afghanistan — When Taliban insurgents attacked Sangsar village in late October, they were fighting for lost ground again within their reach. Fighters..
WorldNews
London Capital of the United Kingdom
PM says Brexit trade talks situation is 'very tricky'
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:21Published
Boris Johnson 'excited' to see Covid-19 vaccine rolled out across UK
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38Published
PM sees 'very exciting' moment woman vaccinated in London
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:41Published
Brexit deal: Significant differences still remainEuropean Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday set off one of the most intense days in the long-running Brexit trade negotiations with a pre-dawn..
WorldNews
Premier League round-up: Spurs down Arsenal, Liverpool thrash Wolves as fans return
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:01Published
Chelsea Manning 21st-century United States Army soldier
Sweden Country on the Scandinavian peninsula
Europe's autumn 'the hottest on record amid world's warmest November'
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:35Published
No country doing enough to meet goals of Paris Agreement, says climate reportStill no country is doing enough to keep global warming well below 2C above pre-industrial levels – the target set five years ago in the Paris Agreement, a new..
WorldNews
Covid 19 coronavirus: Sweden closes secondary schools as second wave surgesSweden is to shut upper secondary schools from next week as it tries to control a surge in coronavirus infections that has led to 209 deaths in the past two days..
New Zealand Herald
European Arrest Warrant
Related news from verified sources