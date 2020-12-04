Global  
 

'We're going to keep fighting': Pence tells Georgia voters presidential election not over

USATODAY.com Friday, 4 December 2020
Vice President Mike Pence said the presidential election is still undecided as he urged Georgia Republicans to vote in the Senate runoff elections.
News video: Biden will carry Georgia again, sec of state

Biden will carry Georgia again, sec of state 01:52

 Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said Wednesday that Biden "will be carrying Georgia, he is our president-elect," noting no substantial changes after the state's second recount demanded by Republican President Donald Trump's campaign, and calling out the President's...

