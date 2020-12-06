Global  
 

Fire tears through New York East Village church

BBC News Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
The blaze in the East Village neighbourhood heavily damaged Middle Collegiate Church on Saturday.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Fire Destroys Historic East Village Church

Fire Destroys Historic East Village Church 02:18

 The blaze appeared to start in a nearby building before spreading to 130-year-old Middle Collegiate Church. CBS2's Christina Fan reports

Fire Badly Damages Middle Collegiate Church in East Village

 The fire tore through a vacant building early Saturday morning and then spread to Middle Collegiate Church on Second Avenue. Four firefighters had minor..
NYTimes.com

More than 100 firefighters called for fire that engulfed a historic church in Manhattan

 More than 100 firefighters were called out to a building fire that spread to the Middle Collegiate Church in Manhattan, reports said.
 
USATODAY.com

Devastating New York City fire destroys 19th-century church, a 'beloved' institution

 "We are devastated and crushed that our beloved physical sanctuary at Middle Collegiate Church has burned," said Rev. Jacqui Lewis.
 
USATODAY.com

Fire fighters battle a huge blaze at New York church.

 Firefighters in New York battled a large blaze in the early hours of Saturday morning which gutted an historic church in lower Manhattan. The Middle Collegiate...
SBS Also reported by •CTV NewsUpworthyTIME

Historic New York church housing Liberty Bell gutted by massive fire

 Middle Collegiate Church in East Village, built in 1892, houses bell that rang for independence in 1776 and is thought to survive
Upworthy Also reported by •FOXNews.comNPRBelfast TelegraphCTV NewsTIME

