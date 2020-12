You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources California to Receive Limited Shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine First



Among several coronavirus vaccines now nearing distribution, the first to arrive in California will be Pfizer's version. Elizabeth Cook examines what is known about the rollout in the Golden State... Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:23 Published 1 day ago Coronavirus vaccines: Your questions answered



Prof Beate Kampmann and Dr Deepti Gurdasani answer viewers’ questions about Covid-19 vaccines. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 07:14 Published 2 days ago COVID-19 vaccines expected to arrive soon



COVID-19 vaccines expected to arrive soon Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 02:26 Published 2 days ago