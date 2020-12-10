Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Morocco Joins List of Arab Nations to Begin Normalizing Relations With Israel

NYTimes.com Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Morocco follows Bahrain, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates in setting aside generations of hostilities toward the Jewish state, part of a major foreign policy effort of the Trump administration.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Iran, Palestinians denounce Sudan-Israel deal [Video]

Iran, Palestinians denounce Sudan-Israel deal

Israel and Sudan agreed on Friday to take steps to normalize relations in a deal brokered with the help of the United States. President Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed what he called the start of a “new..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:33Published