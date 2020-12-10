Morocco Joins List of Arab Nations to Begin Normalizing Relations With Israel Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Morocco follows Bahrain, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates in setting aside generations of hostilities toward the Jewish state, part of a major foreign policy effort of the Trump administration. 👓 View full article

