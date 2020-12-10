Morocco Joins List of Arab Nations to Begin Normalizing Relations With Israel
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Morocco follows Bahrain, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates in setting aside generations of hostilities toward the Jewish state, part of a major foreign policy effort of the Trump administration.
