Massachusetts superspreader: Biogen conference tied to 300,000 coronavirus cases

Friday, 11 December 2020
Massachusetts superspreader: Biogen conference tied to 300,000 coronavirus casesLast winter’s Biogen conference in Boston appears to have triggered a globetrotting COVID-19 superspreader that infected an estimated 300,000 people, a scientific study states. The Feb. 26-27 meeting of managers held at the Boston Marriott Long Wharf hotel infected 100 attendees who spread the virus to 29 states and other countries — with Florida the hardest hit, the study posted in the journal Science reports. In all, Biogen’s two-day brainstorming session is tied to an estimated 1.6% of all COVID-19 infections in the U.S., the study states. The report — posted Thursday — paints a chilling picture of a contagion that raced out of Boston and across Massachusetts...
 A Biogen conference believed to be one of the first COVID-19 outbreaks in Boston is now linked to hundreds of thousands of more cases.

