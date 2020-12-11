Global  
 

FDA advisory panel gives green light to Pfizer vaccine

WorldNews Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
FDA advisory panel gives green light to Pfizer vaccineA panel of experts has formally recommended that the US Food and Drug Administration endorse emergency use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine. The recommendation on Thursday paves the way for the agency to authorize the shot for a nation that has been the hardest-hit country by COVID-19. In a 17-4 vote, the committee decided that the known benefits of the vaccine...
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville
News video: FDA advisory panel meeting today, could approve Pfizer vaccine

FDA advisory panel meeting today, could approve Pfizer vaccine 01:33

 Later this morning, the FDA will meet with this panel that includes more than a dozen vaccine and infectious disease experts.

Vaccine trial participants weigh in as Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine takes step forward [Video]

Vaccine trial participants weigh in as Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine takes step forward

An FDA advisory panel recommended the FDA approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for an emergency use authorization, bringing a sign of a light at the end of the tunnel for many during this pandemic.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:58

CBS Evening News, December 10, 2020

 FDA panel recommends approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use; Andrea Bocelli and daughter starring in online Christmas concert
CBS News

U.S. Marshals will protect COVID-19 vaccine during rollout

 The news comes as the Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve Pfizer's vaccine for emergency authorization.
CBS News
U.S. readies for imminent vaccine rollout [Video]

U.S. readies for imminent vaccine rollout

Hospitals, nurses and even UPS is readying for a potential rollout of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, as the FDA is widely expected to authorize it for emergency use in the United States within days. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:12

Where water turns to snow: South Korean ultra-cold warehouse prepares to store Pfizer's vaccine

 By Joyce Lee PYEONGTAEK, South Korea (Reuters) - Some of the rooms in Korea Superfreeze Inc's coldest warehouse are so frigid that a cup of warm water thrown..
WorldNews

Florida prepares to distribute 1st vaccine doses

 Florida will receive 179,400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 within a week and use them to inoculate nursing home patients and health care workers most..
USATODAY.com

FDA Advisory Panel Votes To Recommend Emergency Use Authorization Of Pfizer COVID Vaccine [Video]

FDA Advisory Panel Votes To Recommend Emergency Use Authorization Of Pfizer COVID Vaccine

The next step in the race for a COVID vaccine is emergency authorization by the FDA, which has the potential to happen soon; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:39
Biggest Vote Of Confidence Yet For Pfizer COVID Vaccine [Video]

Biggest Vote Of Confidence Yet For Pfizer COVID Vaccine

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports an FDA advisory panel voted Thursday to recommend emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:56
Pfizer's Coronavirus Vaccine Safe For Most Americans [Video]

Pfizer's Coronavirus Vaccine Safe For Most Americans

A recent FDA review found there was "insufficient data" regarding a factor of Pfizer's vaccine. There isn't enough info to conclude whether Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine is safe for kids under..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine wins crucial emergency use approval as US cases soar

 After nine hours of non-stop debate, a high powered US vaccine advisory panel endorsed mass use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, putting the country just...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee NewsDeutsche WelleCBS News

Australia won't rush Pfizer after homegrown vaccine canned

 CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Friday that his government won't rush approval of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •IndiaTimesNaturalNews.comUpworthy

FDA Panel Recommends Emergency Use Of Pfizer, BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine

 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisory committee has recommended the emergency use of Pfizer Inc. and German biotech firm BioNTech SE's...
RTTNews Also reported by •Upworthy