FDA advisory panel gives green light to Pfizer vaccine
A panel of experts has formally recommended that the US Food and Drug Administration endorse emergency use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine. The recommendation on Thursday paves the way for the agency to authorize the shot for a nation that has been the hardest-hit country by COVID-19. In a 17-4 vote, the committee decided that the known benefits of the vaccine...
Vaccine trial participants weigh in as Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine takes step forward
CBS Evening News, December 10, 2020FDA panel recommends approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use; Andrea Bocelli and daughter starring in online Christmas concert
U.S. Marshals will protect COVID-19 vaccine during rolloutThe news comes as the Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve Pfizer's vaccine for emergency authorization.
U.S. readies for imminent vaccine rollout
Where water turns to snow: South Korean ultra-cold warehouse prepares to store Pfizer's vaccineBy Joyce Lee PYEONGTAEK, South Korea (Reuters) - Some of the rooms in Korea Superfreeze Inc's coldest warehouse are so frigid that a cup of warm water thrown..
Florida prepares to distribute 1st vaccine dosesFlorida will receive 179,400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 within a week and use them to inoculate nursing home patients and health care workers most..
