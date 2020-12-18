FDA panel votes to recommend Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted to recommend Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use authorization on Thursday. Meanwhile the rollout of Pfizer's vaccine to frontline health care workers continues. Columbia University professor of epidemiology and medicine Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on what the safety data shows.
