Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FDA panel votes to recommend Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

CBS News Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted to recommend Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use authorization on Thursday. Meanwhile the rollout of Pfizer's vaccine to frontline health care workers continues. Columbia University professor of epidemiology and medicine Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on what the safety data shows.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: FDA Advisory Panel Recommends Approval Of Moderna's Vaccine

FDA Advisory Panel Recommends Approval Of Moderna's Vaccine 02:25

 CBS4's Naomi Ruchim has more on the second vaccine to talk COVID-19.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Food and Drug Administration Food and Drug Administration Agency of the US Department of Health and Human Services

FDA panel endorses Moderna vaccine for emergency use authorization

 A second coronavirus vaccine could begin shipping this weekend that will provide millions of additional doses to Americans. This comes as the U.S. sets another..
CBS News

Doctor answers questions about COVID vaccines as FDA panel gives OK to Moderna

 Members of an FDA advisory panel voted 20-0 to recommend Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use. The FDA could authorize it within days, along with the..
CBS News

Moderna vaccine gets sign-off from independent FDA committee

 Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

An independent committee of experts recommended that the Food and Drug..
The Verge
2nd COVID-19 vaccine set for OK in US with FDA panel endorsement [Video]

2nd COVID-19 vaccine set for OK in US with FDA panel endorsement

The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee has recommended the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to a COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:04Published

Wafaa El-Sadr Wafaa El-Sadr Egyptian physician


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Extra doses in Pfizer vaccine vials expand nation's supply

 Vials of Pfizer's COVID vaccine were found to contain an extra dose as a second vaccine is on its way to approval. Errol Barnett has more.
CBS News

1M COVID vaccine doses expected in TX by new year

 Gov. Greg Abbott says more than 1 million Texans are expected to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by the end of the month. In the state's biggest city, thousands of..
USATODAY.com

Covid: Sydney residents urged to stay home amid new outbreak

 Residents are told to stay home as officials scramble to contain a cluster ahead of Christmas.
BBC News

Moderna Moderna American biotechnology company


Elaine Quijano American journalist

Christine Todd Whitman on risks of ignoring science, and priorities for Biden's EPA

 Former New Jersey governor and EPA administrator Christine Todd Whitman joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss accusations of political..
CBS News

Why Sara Gideon lost to Senator Susan Collins in Maine

 Democrats had high hopes of defeating Senator Susan Collins in Maine, but she won a solid victory for reelection. Nathan Bernard, a reporter at the worker-owned..
CBS News

One on one with Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff

 During a bus tour through southern Georgia on Wednesday, Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff told CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns that the country..
CBS News

Report: Former Trump appointee promoted dangerous "herd immunity" approach

 A former Trump adviser reportedly encouraged top health officials to allow "herd immunity" as the nation's strategy against coronavirus. Politico obtained..
CBS News

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

FDA evaluates Moderna vaccine as U.S. sees record daily COVID deaths

 The FDA is considering emergency authorization for the Moderna coronavirus vaccine, as the nation continues to break records for daily new cases and deaths...
CBS News

Columbia University Columbia University Private Ivy League research university in New York City

U.N. says 2020 likely second hottest year [Video]

U.N. says 2020 likely second hottest year

This year is on track to be the second hottest on record, behind 2016, the World Meteorological Organization said on Wednesday. Freddie Joyner has more

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:24Published
Nasal Spray May Prevent COVID-19 Infections, Research Suggests [Video]

Nasal Spray May Prevent COVID-19 Infections, Research Suggests

According to Yahoo! Finance, researchers at Columbia University have developed a nasal spray that was tested on ferrets and a 3D model of human lungs.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Related videos from verified sources

FDA Advisory Committee Green Lights Moderna's Vaccine For Emergency Use [Video]

FDA Advisory Committee Green Lights Moderna's Vaccine For Emergency Use

An advisory committee has recommended the FDA approve Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for patients 18 and older.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:23Published
FDA Panel's Stamp Of Approval For Moderna's COVID Vaccine A Shot In The Arm For Florida's Most Vulnerable Population [Video]

FDA Panel's Stamp Of Approval For Moderna's COVID Vaccine A Shot In The Arm For Florida's Most Vulnerable Population

CBS4's Joan Murray spoke with a Belmont Village resident, who is looking forward to receiving the vaccine.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:17Published
FDA Committee Endorses Moderna's Coronavirus Vaccine [Video]

FDA Committee Endorses Moderna's Coronavirus Vaccine

An FDA panel endorsed Monderna's coronavirus vaccine. KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra has more.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:11Published

Related news from verified sources

News Brief: Moderna Vaccine, Pandemic Economy, Google Monopoly Suit

 An advisory panel will give the FDA its opinion on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. The Federal Reserve projects stronger economic growth next year. Plus, Google is...
NPR Also reported by •Ars TechnicaUSATODAY.combizjournalsProactive Investors

How the COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer compare head to head

 If the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech was good enough to get a nod from the FDA, the vaccine from Moderna and the NIH almost...
Upworthy Also reported by •CBS NewsUSATODAY.comHNGNProactive Investors

FDA Panel Weighs Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine

 Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration who voted to recommend the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use a week ago convene again to consider...
NPR Also reported by •NewsmaxProactive Investors