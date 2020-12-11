Chadwick Boseman’s role won’t be recast in ‘Black Panther’ sequel, Marvel boss says
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Chadwick Boseman’s lead role in the superhero movie sequel to “Black Panther” will not be recast following the actor’s death, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said on Thursday. Feige told a Disney presentation for...
Marvel to honor Chadwick Boseman and not recast T'Challa in 'Black Panther 2,' due out July 2022Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed Chadwick Boseman will not be recast in "Black Panther 2" at Disney's Investor Day 2020 on Thursday.
Marvel will not recast Chadwick Boseman’s character in Black Panther 2Marvel Studios is moving forward with the Black Panther franchise, but the studio will not recast Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa.
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom: Chadwick Boseman 'a character actor'Oscar-winner, Davis, stars alongside Boseman in the highly anticipated Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
