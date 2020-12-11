Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chadwick Boseman’s role won’t be recast in ‘Black Panther’ sequel, Marvel boss says

WorldNews Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Chadwick Boseman’s role won’t be recast in ‘Black Panther’ sequel, Marvel boss saysLOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Chadwick Boseman’s lead role in the superhero movie sequel to “Black Panther” will not be recast following the actor’s death, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said on Thursday. Feige told a Disney presentation for...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chadwick Boseman Chadwick Boseman American actor

Marvel to honor Chadwick Boseman and not recast T'Challa in 'Black Panther 2,' due out July 2022

 Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed Chadwick Boseman will not be recast in "Black Panther 2" at Disney's Investor Day 2020 on Thursday.
USATODAY.com

Marvel will not recast Chadwick Boseman’s character in Black Panther 2

 Marvel Studios is moving forward with the Black Panther franchise, but the studio will not recast Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa.

Instead, the..
The Verge

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom: Chadwick Boseman 'a character actor'

 Oscar-winner, Davis, stars alongside Boseman in the highly anticipated Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
BBC News

Zoom, murder hornets, Among Us, and Joe Biden topped Google trending searches in 2020

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Google has released its list of the top trending searches in the US for 2020, and as one might expect,..
The Verge

Kevin Feige Kevin Feige American film and television producer and president of Marvel Studios

Marvel’s Hawkeye TV show will debut on Disney Plus next fall

 Raymond Hall/GC Images

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye TV series, which features Jeremy Renner reprising his role as Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld as..
The Verge

The Fantastic Four will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an upcoming movie directed by Jon Watts

 Marvel Studios Kevin Feige has announced that the company is working on a new Fantastic Four movie, set to be directed by Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man:..
The Verge

Los Angeles Los Angeles City in California

In California: Bill prioritizes farmworkers for vaccination; inside a COVID-19 ward

 PLUS: Scientists say the 2018 fire season cost the U.S. about $150 billion, a Stockton boy wants nothing more than to be Santa's letter carrier, L.A. eats and..
USATODAY.com

'The Last of Us Part II' and 'Animal Crossing' take early wins: Winners, top moments from The Game Awards

 The Game Awards, the Oscars of video games, is being broadcast live from studios in Los Angeles, London and Tokyo.
USATODAY.com

Basketball: Lakers' LeBron James is Time's 2020 Athlete of the Year

 LOS ANGELES (AFP) - LeBron James, who won an NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers and formed a coaltion to battle voter suppression, was on Thursday (Dec 10)..
WorldNews

L.A.'s New D.A. George Gascon Talks Kim Kardashian's Influence, Prison Reform

 Kim Kardashian's influence can be a huge asset in rolling out transformative changes to L.A.'s criminal justice system ... so says new D.A. George Gascon, who's..
TMZ.com

Marvel Studios American film studio and television production company

Here are all the new Marvel, Star Wars, and other projects Disney announced at its investor day

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Disney just made a deluge of announcements at its 2020 Investor Day, including updates on new Marvel, Star..
The Verge

The Walt Disney Company The Walt Disney Company American mass media corporation

New Star Wars movie ‘Rogue Squadron’ in 2023. Here are the details

 Disney announced on Thursday a new Star Wars film from the director of Wonder...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Movie (2020) - Clip with Chadwick Boseman - Got Talent [Video]

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Movie (2020) - Clip with Chadwick Boseman - Got Talent

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Movie (2020) - Clip with Chadwick Boseman - Got Talent Plot synopsis: Tensions rise when trailblazing blues singer Ma Rainey and her band gather at a recording studio in..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:47Published
Paying Tribute to the Stars We Lost in 2020 [Video]

Paying Tribute to the Stars We Lost in 2020

Paying Tribute to the Stars We Lost in 2020. November 28: ‘Star Wars’ legend David Prowse, who portrayed Darth Vader in the original ‘Star Wars’ trilogy. November 8: Alex Trebek, the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:35Published
Boseman, Trump, and BTS dominate Twitter 2020 [Video]

Boseman, Trump, and BTS dominate Twitter 2020

The announcement of the death of "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman was the most shared on Twitter worldwide in 2020, and got the most "likes" of any Tweet ever, the social media platform said on..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Amy Adams to Play Giselle Again in 'Disenchanted,' a Sequel to 'Enchanted'

 It has been confirmed that Amy Adams will be starring in a sequel to her 2007 movie Enchanted! The upcoming movie will be titled Disenchanted and it is being...
Just Jared

Chadwick Boseman Will Not Be Recast in 'Black Panther 2,' Disney Announces More Details

 Disney and Marvel have confirmed plans for the upcoming movie Black Panther 2. Chadwick Boseman, the star of the first Black Panther movie, tragically passed...
Just Jared

DGA Tells WarnerMedia That Deal To Release 2021 Warner Bros Movie Slate On HBO Max Is “Unacceptable”

 EXCLUSIVE: The DGA has told WarnerMedia’s that its decision to release Warner Bros full 2021 movie slate on HBO Max at the same time the...
Upworthy Also reported by •Just Jared