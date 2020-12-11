Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chadwick Boseman Legacy Cemented W/ Black Panther II Announcement

SOHH Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Chadwick Boseman Legacy Cemented W/ Black Panther II AnnouncementLate Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman‘s Marvel Studios legacy will remain intact. The superhero production company has announced plans to release Black Panther II in 2022 with zero plans to recast his role as T’Challa. Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther II T’Challa Character Won’t Be Recast According to reports, Marvel’s top executive spoke on the highly-anticipated film […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Boseman, Trump, and BTS dominate Twitter 2020

Boseman, Trump, and BTS dominate Twitter 2020 01:09

 The announcement of the death of "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman was the most shared on Twitter worldwide in 2020, and got the most "likes" of any Tweet ever, the social media platform said on Monday (December 7). Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Viola Davis On Working With Chadwick Boseman [Video]

Viola Davis On Working With Chadwick Boseman

Academy Award-winner Viola Davis reflects on working with the late Chadwick Boseman on his final film, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom", which is already receiving Oscar buzz.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:57Published
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Movie (2020) - Clip with Chadwick Boseman - Got Talent [Video]

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Movie (2020) - Clip with Chadwick Boseman - Got Talent

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Movie (2020) - Clip with Chadwick Boseman - Got Talent Plot synopsis: Tensions rise when trailblazing blues singer Ma Rainey and her band gather at a recording studio in..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:47Published
Chadwick Boseman's final Twitter post is most retweeted of 2020 [Video]

Chadwick Boseman's final Twitter post is most retweeted of 2020

The final post on tragic actor Chadwick Boseman's Twitter page has been named the most retweeted message of 2020.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Chadwick Boseman Will Not Be Recast in Black Panther Sequel

 Disney has decided how it will honor Chadwick Boseman's legacy. The studio revealed on Thursday, Dec. 10, that it will not recast the part of T'Challa in Black...
E! Online

Chadwick Boseman, Trump and pop group BTS dominate Twitter in 2020

 The announcement of the death of ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman was the most shared on Twitter worldwide in 2020
Hindu

Chadwick Boseman's Death Announcement Unveiled as Most Retweeted Post of 2020

 The final tweet on the 'Black Panther' star's page has also become the most 'liked' post of the year, while President Donald Trump claims the most-tweeted-about...
AceShowbiz