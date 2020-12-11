Chadwick Boseman Legacy Cemented W/ Black Panther II Announcement
Friday, 11 December 2020 () Late Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman‘s Marvel Studios legacy will remain intact. The superhero production company has announced plans to release Black Panther II in 2022 with zero plans to recast his role as T’Challa. Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther II T’Challa Character Won’t Be Recast According to reports, Marvel’s top executive spoke on the highly-anticipated film […]
The announcement of the death of "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman was the most shared on Twitter worldwide in 2020, and got the most "likes" of any Tweet ever, the social media platform said on Monday (December 7). Flora Bradley-Watson reports.