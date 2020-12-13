Global  
 

Impressive AJ, fans return, Fury responds & Mayweather's surprise appearance

BBC News Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Anthony Joshua stops Kubrat Pulev in style, fans return and Floyd Mayweather's surprise appearance - how the boxing world reacted.
YouTube celebrities taking over boxing with help from Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather Jr.

 The boxing establishment doesn't know quite what to make of YouTubers such as Logan and Jake Paul entering the ring, but they are drawing viewers.
USATODAY.com
Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul to Face Off in Exhibition Match [Video]

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul to Face Off in Exhibition Match

On December 6th, Floyd Mayweather announced that he would be facing off against YouTuber Logan Paul.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Floyd Mayweather will box YouTuber Logan Paul in February

 Mayweather holds a perfect 50-0 record while Paul lost his only boxing match.
CBS News

Joshua outclasses Pulev with ninth-round stoppage to raise hopes of Fury showdown

 Unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua floors Kubrat Pulev four times on his way to a knockout win.
BBC News

Joshua outclasses Pulev with ninth-round stoppage to move closer to Fury showdown

 Unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua floors Kubrat Pulev four times on his way to a knockout win.
BBC News
Joshua & Pulev clash at weigh-in [Video]

Joshua & Pulev clash at weigh-in

Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev go head to head in a verbal exchange ahead of their heavyweight world title fight.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:06Published

News24.com | Joshua knocks out Pulev to set up potential Fury fight

 Anthony Joshua said he wants to unify all four world heavyweight boxing titles in an all-British clash with Tyson Fury.
News24 Also reported by •talkSPORTBelfast TelegraphThe AgeBBC News

Eddie Hearn confirms Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury fight ‘almost 100%’ goes ahead in 2021, but Gypsy King will NOT be at Joshua vs Pulev this weekend

 The biggest fight of Anthony Joshua’s career so far is upon him this weekend as he takes on Kubrat Pulev in London. Every fight is your biggest fight when...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star

Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev’s former opponent predicts outcome of bout – and explains why AJ WON’T fight Tyson Fury next

 Kevin Johnson has fought Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and Kubrat Pulvev – so when the American boxer talks, we listen. The 41-year-old has lost to all three...
talkSPORT Also reported by •The Age