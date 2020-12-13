Impressive AJ, fans return, Fury responds & Mayweather's surprise appearance
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Anthony Joshua stops Kubrat Pulev in style, fans return and Floyd Mayweather's surprise appearance - how the boxing world reacted.
Anthony Joshua stops Kubrat Pulev in style, fans return and Floyd Mayweather's surprise appearance - how the boxing world reacted.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Floyd Mayweather Jr. American boxer and boxing promoter
YouTube celebrities taking over boxing with help from Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather Jr.The boxing establishment doesn't know quite what to make of YouTubers such as Logan and Jake Paul entering the ring, but they are drawing viewers.
USATODAY.com
Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul to Face Off in Exhibition Match
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:10Published
Floyd Mayweather will box YouTuber Logan Paul in FebruaryMayweather holds a perfect 50-0 record while Paul lost his only boxing match.
CBS News
Kubrat Pulev Bulgarian boxer
Joshua outclasses Pulev with ninth-round stoppage to raise hopes of Fury showdownUnified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua floors Kubrat Pulev four times on his way to a knockout win.
BBC News
Joshua outclasses Pulev with ninth-round stoppage to move closer to Fury showdownUnified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua floors Kubrat Pulev four times on his way to a knockout win.
BBC News
Joshua & Pulev clash at weigh-in
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:06Published
Anthony Joshua British boxer
Related news from verified sources