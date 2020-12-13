Coronavirus digest: Netherlands COVID-19 cases jump by nearly 10,000

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Half of Dutch people doubtful over COVID-19 vaccinations



Why so many Dutch people do not trust COVID-19 vaccination? Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:45 Published 1 week ago Dutch drinkers party before Covid rules kick in



Hospitality industry put under stricter coronavirus rules in the Netherlands. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 00:41 Published on October 15, 2020 Can you catch the coronavirus twice?



The issue of immunity after overcoming the coronavirus is a widely researched topic. The vast majority of patients are thought to have some immunity against reinfection, lasting at least for the.. Credit: Yahoo Style Duration: 02:29 Published on October 15, 2020