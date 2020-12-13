Global  
 

Coronavirus digest: Netherlands COVID-19 cases jump by nearly 10,000

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
The number of new coronavirus infections in the Netherlands has jumped by almost 10,000 in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, neighboring Germany will enter a harder lockdown within days. Follow DW for the latest.
