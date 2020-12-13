Coronavirus digest: Netherlands COVID-19 cases jump by nearly 10,000
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
The number of new coronavirus infections in the Netherlands has jumped by almost 10,000 in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, neighboring Germany will enter a harder lockdown within days. Follow DW for the latest.
