Germany set for stricter lockdown from Wednesday: report
Germany is set to close most shops from Wednesday as it tightens lockdown curbs, according to a draft government proposal. Chancellor Angela Merkel is to meet with federal and state leaders on Sunday morning. Germany is set to introduce a hard national lockdown on Wednesday, according to reports, as the country struggles to quell an exponential rise in coronavirus cases. Reuters and DPA news agencies on Sunday cited a draft government proposal describing the plans for stricter curbs. Under the plan, most stores will be ordered to close from December 16 to January 10 and that schools and day care centers would also be shut. The decision will be a bitter blow to the nation's retailers, coming...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Germany Country in Central Europe
Trump revives threat to veto defense bill
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:51Published
Covid 19 coronavirus: Germany goes into lockdown through ChristmasMost stores shut, tight limits on social contacts, no singing in church and a ban on fireworks sales: Germany is ratcheting up its pandemic restrictions in an..
New Zealand Herald
Germany announces COVID-19 lockdown with businesses and schools closed through January 10
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:00Published
Even France Turned on Greece, Mitsotakis at EU’s Turkish WalkoffBRUSSELS -- While Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is trying to show he was satisfied with a European Union meeting that refused to back his call for sanctions..
WorldNews
Angela Merkel Chancellor of Germany
Coronavirus: Merkel calls for new restrictions across Germany for festive season
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:57Published
Related videos from verified sources