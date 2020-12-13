Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Germany set for stricter lockdown from Wednesday: report

WorldNews Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Germany set for stricter lockdown from Wednesday: reportGermany is set to close most shops from Wednesday as it tightens lockdown curbs, according to a draft government proposal. Chancellor Angela Merkel is to meet with federal and state leaders on Sunday morning. Germany is set to introduce a hard national lockdown on Wednesday, according to reports, as the country struggles to quell an exponential rise in coronavirus cases. Reuters and DPA news agencies on Sunday cited a draft government proposal describing the plans for stricter curbs. Under the plan, most stores will be ordered to close from December 16 to January 10 and that schools and day care centers would also be shut. The decision will be a bitter blow to the nation's retailers, coming...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

Trump revives threat to veto defense bill [Video]

Trump revives threat to veto defense bill

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday repeated his threat to veto a massive defense spending bill, which was passed by the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate on Friday, giving the president 10 days - minus Sundays - to veto it, sign it or allow it to become law without his signature. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:51Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Germany goes into lockdown through Christmas

 Most stores shut, tight limits on social contacts, no singing in church and a ban on fireworks sales: Germany is ratcheting up its pandemic restrictions in an..
New Zealand Herald
Germany announces COVID-19 lockdown with businesses and schools closed through January 10 [Video]

Germany announces COVID-19 lockdown with businesses and schools closed through January 10

German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that schools and non-essential businesses will close from Wednesday through January 10 to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:00Published

Even France Turned on Greece, Mitsotakis at EU’s Turkish Walkoff

 BRUSSELS -- While Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is trying to show he was satisfied with a European Union meeting that refused to back his call for sanctions..
WorldNews

Angela Merkel Angela Merkel Chancellor of Germany

Coronavirus: Merkel calls for new restrictions across Germany for festive season [Video]

Coronavirus: Merkel calls for new restrictions across Germany for festive season

The German Chancellor backs scientists' recommendations for tighter lockdown measures.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:57Published

Related videos from verified sources

With record deaths, Germany may tighten lockdown [Video]

With record deaths, Germany may tighten lockdown

Chancellor Angela Merkel is throwing her weight behind calls for a fuller lockdown in Germany that would include closing shops after Christmas, telling legislators that vaccines alone would not majorly..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:02Published
German police fire water cannons to disperse anti-lockdown protesters in Berlin [Video]

German police fire water cannons to disperse anti-lockdown protesters in Berlin

Riot police fired water cannons and tear gas to disperse anti-lockdown protesters in Berlin on Wednesday (November 18).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
South Australia to go into COVID-19 lockdown [Video]

South Australia to go into COVID-19 lockdown

South Australia announced a six-day lockdown on Wednesday to stamp out a fresh coronavirus outbreak which has put the country back on high alert. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published