ICC prosecutor pushes for full investigation into Ukraine war crimes

WorldNews Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
ICC prosecutor pushes for full investigation into Ukraine war crimesA prosecutor for the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday pushed for a full investigation into a “broad range” of war crimes committed in Ukraine since 2014. A six-year preliminary probe looked into allegations of war crimes during the pro-European Union protests in 2013-14, the Russian annexation of Crimea, and the conflict in eastern Ukraine. “My office has concluded that there is a reasonable basis at this time to believe that a broad range of conduct constituting war crimes and crimes against humanity within the jurisdiction of the court have been committed in the context of the situation in Ukraine,” said chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda in a statement....
News video: Bosnia war crimes: 25 years on, the quest for justice continues

Bosnia war crimes: 25 years on, the quest for justice continues 03:25

 25 years on, victims of the Bosnian war struggle to find closure as they fight for their day in court.

