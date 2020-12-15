Global  
 

William Barr resigns as Donald Trump's attorney general

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
The president has said William Barr will leave office 'before Christmas.' The outgoing attorney general has said the Department of Justice will continue to investigate allegations of voter fraud.
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Source: AG Barr Unfazed By 'Deposed King's Rantings'

Source: AG Barr Unfazed By 'Deposed King's Rantings' 00:36

 Once William Barr stated the DOJ had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the general election, he fell from President Donald Trump's grace. According to Business Insider, Trump is itching to fire Attorney General Barr and reportedly held a meeting to discuss firing him. However, a source...

William Barr to Step Down as US Attorney General [Video]

William Barr to Step Down as US Attorney General

William Barr to Step Down , as US Attorney General. President Donald Trump announced Barr's departure via Twitter. Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published
Attorney General William Barr resigns [Video]

Attorney General William Barr resigns

Attorney General William Barr resigned tonight.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:11Published
Attorney General William Barr resigns, will leave Trump administration before Christmas [Video]

Attorney General William Barr resigns, will leave Trump administration before Christmas

President Trump announced the news of Barr's departure on Twitter, saying he will be stepping down before Christmas.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:41Published

William Barr steps down as Trump's attorney general

 Barr had dismissed Trump’s claims of significant voter fraud but critics said he made justice department tool of White House
Upworthy

Donald Trump says attorney general William Barr will leave before Christmas

 US attorney general William Barr, one of Donald Trump’s staunchest allies, is resigning amid lingering tension over the president’s baseless claims of...
Belfast Telegraph

US Attorney General Bill Barr to leave office, Donald Trump announces

 President Donald Trump has announced that Attorney General William Barr will be leaving his job just before Christmas and Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will...
SBS