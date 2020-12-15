William Barr resigns as Donald Trump's attorney general
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 () The president has said William Barr will leave office 'before Christmas.' The outgoing attorney general has said the Department of Justice will continue to investigate allegations of voter fraud.
Once William Barr stated the DOJ had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the general election, he fell from President Donald Trump's grace. According to Business Insider, Trump is itching to fire Attorney General Barr and reportedly held a meeting to discuss firing him. However, a source...