Trump assembles a ragtag crew of conspiracy-minded allies in a flailing bid to reverse election loss Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

The president’s orbit has grown more extreme as his more mainstream allies, including Attorney General William P. Barr, have declined to endorse his increasingly radical plans to overturn the will of the voters. 👓 View full article

