Trump assembles a ragtag crew of conspiracy-minded allies in a flailing bid to reverse election loss

Washington Post Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The president’s orbit has grown more extreme as his more mainstream allies, including Attorney General William P. Barr, have declined to endorse his increasingly radical plans to overturn the will of the voters.
