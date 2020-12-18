Sony pulls Cyberpunk 2077 from PlaySation store
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Players say the game is riddled with bugs and glitches and is prone to crashes so will offer refunds.
Sony Japanese multinational conglomerate
Sony is pulling Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store and offering full refundsSony is pulling Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store and offering full refunds for anyone who bought the game from the digital storefront, the company said..
The Verge
It’s not as easy to get a Cyberpunk 2077 refund as CD Projekt Red suggestedImage: CD Projekt Red
Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed it has no special refund agreement with Microsoft or Sony, despite saying..
The Verge
Sony is buying anime streaming service Crunchyroll from AT&T for $1.175 billionSony will be buying anime streaming service Crunchyroll from AT&T for $1.175 billion, Sony and AT&T announced Wednesday. Specifically, Crunchyroll will become..
The Verge
