Washington Monument closed down after Interior Secretary tests positive for COVID-19

Covid patient still suffering despite diagnosis in March



Long Covid patient, Amy Durant, says she is still suffering with coronavirus symptoms despite being diagnosed with the virus back in March. She described how she has "permanent chest pain...breathlessness...and really, really severe fatigue". This has led to her unable to perform basic tasks like going up the stairs and washing her hair. Amy says she is also suffering from "cognitive issues", including losing words and misspelling things. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:20 Published on January 1, 1970