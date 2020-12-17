Interior Secretary David Bernhardt tests positive for COVID-19, goes into quarantine
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Bernhardt, 51, is "following all CDC guidelines and consulting with medical professionals as appropriate," his department said in a statement.
