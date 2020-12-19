Global  
 

Rockets hit U.S. base in Afghanistan; no casualties reported

WorldNews Saturday, 19 December 2020
Rockets hit U.S. base in Afghanistan; no casualties reportedKABUL, Afghanistan — Five rockets were fired at a major U.S. base in Afghanistan on Saturday, but there were no casualties, NATO and provincial officials said. The rockets hit Bagram Airfield, said Wahida Shahkar, spokeswoman for the governor in northern Parwan province. Shahkar said that 12 rockets were placed in a vehicle and five of them were fired while police were able to defuse seven others. She couldn’t provide other details on any possible casualties or damage within the U.S. base. She said there are no casualties among civilians in the area. Advertisement A NATO official confirmed the attack and said initial reports indicated that the airfield was not damaged. Politics...
Afghanistan Afghanistan Landlocked country in South-Central Asia

