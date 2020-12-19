Rockets hit U.S. base in Afghanistan; no casualties reported
KABUL, Afghanistan — Five rockets were fired at a major U.S. base in Afghanistan on Saturday, but there were no casualties, NATO and provincial officials said. The rockets hit Bagram Airfield, said Wahida Shahkar, spokeswoman for the governor in northern Parwan province. Shahkar said that 12 rockets were placed in a vehicle and five of them were fired while police were able to defuse seven others. She couldn’t provide other details on any possible casualties or damage within the U.S. base. She said there are no casualties among civilians in the area. Advertisement A NATO official confirmed the attack and said initial reports indicated that the airfield was not damaged. Politics...
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Afghanistan Landlocked country in South-Central Asia
Pakistan, China's espionage operations exposed through presence of Chinese spies in AfghanistanThe revelation shows the depth of Chinese espionage operations - but in a different part of the world.
DNA
“The Last Platoon”: A crushing look at the war in Afghanistan, through a marine’s eyesThe U.S. airbase in Bagram, Afghanistan, suffered a rocket attack Saturday morning. NATO said there were no reported casualties or damage to the airfield, but..
CBS News
Afghanistan: Blast kills 15 children in eastern provinceIt is unclear if the explosion was a deliberate attack or unexploded ordnance going off.
BBC News
Afghanistan conflict: Top US general meets Taliban negotiators, report saysGen Mark Milley is said to have met them twice in Doha to seek a reduction in violence.
BBC News
Rocket Missile or vehicle which flies using thrust from a reaction gas engine
Rockets ‘fired from Ethiopia’s Tigray region’ hit Eritrea capital
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 05:45Published
Kabul Metropolis and municipality in Afghanistan
Kabul under siege, Feeding Puerto Rico, "The Greek Freak"Kabul under siege while America's longest war rages on; then, José Andrés feeds the people of Puerto Rico; and, Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks'..
CBS News
AP Top Stories December 15 AHere are the top stories for Tuesday, December 15th: Biden says democracy has prevailed; Vaccinations against COVID-19 begin; Bombing and shooting attack in..
USATODAY.com
Afghanistan: Kabul governor killed in 'sticky bomb' attack on carMahboobullah Mohebi is the latest of several officials, journalists and activists to be targeted.
BBC News
Multiple rockets strike Kabul, kill at least one civilianAt least one Afghan civilian has been killed after multiple rockets hit the country’s capital of Kabul, the second such attack to rock the city in less than a..
WorldNews
NATO Intergovernmental military alliance of Western states
US imposes sanctions on Turkey over Russia weaponsTurkey's acquisition of a Russian-made missile defence system has angered other Nato allies.
BBC News
Trump administration sanctions Turkey, a NATO ally, over its purchase of Russian missile defense systemSome critics in Congress have accused Trump of being soft on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
USATODAY.com
Ellwood: Current UK-EU deal better than Canada or Australia
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:01Published
Bagram Airfield
Parwan Province Province of Afghanistan
