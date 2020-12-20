Global  
 

Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Sunday

CBC.ca Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Shipments of Moderna Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine began leaving U.S. warehouses early on Sunday, heading for health-care facilities around the country in a push to distribute its second approved coronavirus vaccine.
