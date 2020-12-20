Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Sunday
Sunday, 20 December 2020 () Shipments of Moderna Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine began leaving U.S. warehouses early on Sunday, heading for health-care facilities around the country in a push to distribute its second approved coronavirus vaccine.
The Government said a further 326 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Sunday, bringing the UK total to 67,401. TheGovernment said that, as of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 35,928lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the total number ofcases...